Today is clear and bright in Okehampton, with sunny conditions and temperatures near 2°C. No rain is on the horizon, and skies stay dry through the evening. Overnight lows hover about -2°C, so expect a chilly end to Thursday, December 25. Light breezes keep it feeling brisk throughout the daytime.
Tomorrow sees partly cloudy skies and temperatures about 3°C. Conditions remain dry, with minimal chance of rain or snow. A mild breeze continues into the evening, and overnight values slip near -2°C. Throughout Friday, conditions remain stable. Cloud cover may break briefly, letting a few sunny patches appear, bringing brightness.
Partly cloudy conditions continue into the weekend, with temperatures about 6°C on Saturday. More sunshine is likely midday, and no rain is anticipated. Breezes could pick up slightly, creating a cooler early morning. Evening hours remain mostly dry, with a few passing clouds and mild airflow. Overall, stable weather persists.
Sunday continues under predominantly cloudy skies, with temperatures near 4°C. The day should remain free of rain and present calm winds. Occasional breaks in the clouds could reveal a touch of sunshine. Late evening may see brief clearer spells, though overnight lows settle about -1°C. Overall, conditions stay fairly gentle.
Monday will be sunny with temperatures about 4°C and minimal wind. The atmosphere stays crisp, and there is no sign of rain throughout the day. Afternoon hours might feel marginally warmer, but nights drop close to -1°C. Skies remain mostly clear, maintaining a bright outlook. Expect consistent conditions all round.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.