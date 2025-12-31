Sunshine is set to dominate today (Wednesday, December 31) with mostly clear skies throughout. Temperatures near 4°C during midday, dipping to about -2°C after sundown. Light winds keep conditions crisp, though the early hours might feel frosty. Gentle breezes enhance the bright atmosphere, making it a welcome weather update.
Patchy rain arrives tomorrow, bringing brief spells of dampness. Highs near 6°C and lows about -1°C create a slightly milder feel, but clouds linger overhead. Drizzle could develop in the late morning, giving way to occasional drier moments. Skies remain mostly grey, though wind gusts stay moderate.
Friday sees moderate snowfall likely, mixing wintry conditions with potential sleet in some areas. Daytime temperatures hover near 4°C, dropping to about -2°C overnight. Flurries should persist intermittently, polishing surfaces with a thin dusting in colder spots. Wind speeds might increase slightly, adding a chill to this local forecast.
Saturday features moderate or heavy snow showers, delivering a colder outlook. A maximum near 2°C pairs with a low about -4°C, and heavier bursts may accumulate in exposed places. Conditions remain overcast, yet scattered breaks could reveal brief sunshine. Street surfaces might become slippery, so watch for changes in traction.
Sunday looks misty, with patchy fog and occasional drizzle. A daytime peak near 3°C and overnight lows about -3°C maintain brisk air. Visibility can fade at times, leaving a landscape under grey skies. This weather update offers a local forecast for Okehampton and beyond throughout the region, with continuing cold conditions and periodic chilly gusts.
This article was automatically generated
