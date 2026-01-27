Today (Tuesday, January 27) is set for heavy downpours, with temperatures near 10°C and lows about 3°C. Okehampton might see rain persisting through the morning, easing slightly in the afternoon. Occasional breaks could appear, but damp conditions are likely to linger into late evening.
Tomorrow looks more settled, though patchy rain could still pop up now and then. Temperatures near 8°C should feel cool, with overnight lows about 2°C. The afternoon may bring a few brighter spells, but keep an eye out for light drizzle that might drift in intermittently. Despite occasional dryness, a light coat of cloud might linger in some spots.
Thursday could feature on-and-off showers throughout the day, with temperatures near 8°C and lows about 3°C. Occasional breaks in the cloud may appear by midday, but moderate breezes keep the air feeling fresh. Evening hours remain prone to drizzle, though nothing as intense as earlier in the week.
Friday brings a stronger chance of moderate rain, with temperatures near 9°C and lows about 4°C. Showers may intensify in the late morning. Winds may pick up in the afternoon, bringing a brisk edge to outdoor conditions. Expect a wet feel overall, continuing into the early part of the night.
Saturday retains a mix of cloud and scattered showers, with temperatures near 8°C and lows about 3°C. Rainfall appears less intense than previous days, but occasional heavier spells might still occur. The evening should see skies gradually clearing, although a slight chill could settle in overnight.
This article was automatically generated
