SCENES of Crime Officers from Devon and Cornwall Police have this morning, Tuesday, March 21, been in attendance at the Bow Co-op store following an overnight break-in.
A barrier and vehicles to prevent public access to the store has been place across the car park.
Staff are also explaining to those who had hoped to visit the store that it is currently closed.
On social media staff have explained that the store will not be open today.
Police officers from Crediton have also been at the store, which is between Copplestone and North Tawton.
Anyone who may have seen anyone in the area of the store overnight is asked to contact the police using the 101 number.
Further updates as we have them.