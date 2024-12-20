THE families of two young men who died after a crash at Okehampton have paid tribute to them.
Emergency services were called to the B3260 Exeter Road at around 3.15am on Tuesday, December 17.
The collision only involved one car, a blue MG ZS.
Alfie Abbott, 20, from Kingsteignton, died at the scene. Liam Shears, 18, from Chagford, died on the way to hospital.
“Alfie was a beloved son, brother and a great friend to many,” his family said.
“He was the life and soul of every party and someone who will be sincerely missed.”
Liam Shears’s family described him as “a beloved son, brother, boyfriend and a great friend to many”.
The driver, a 20-year-old man from Chagford, was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs and causing death by dangerous driving.
He was then dearrested and taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries. He has since been discharged and will attend a police interview in due course.
A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: “Both families say they are grateful for the comfort and support which they have received and experienced over the past few days and respectfully request that family and friends are allowed to grieve in private at this very difficult time.”
If you saw what happened or have CCTV or dashcam footage, contact police online or by telephoning 101 quoting police log 69 of December 17.