POLICE Officers in Crediton investigating reports of theft in Okehampton and Crediton have made an arrest.
On Monday, July 21, a man in his 50s from the Mid Devon area was arrested on suspicion of theft following reports of multiple charity boxes being stolen from shops.
He has since been released on bail, pending further enquiries.
Inspector Mark Arthurs, Sector Inspector for Mid Devon said: “Inspector Jones and I coordinated our teams to respond to concerns raised around an individual believed to be stealing charity boxes from local shops in our respective towns.
“We recognise the impact this type of crime has on those living in our communities and worked quickly to identify a suspect.”
Inspector Dan Jones, who leads the team in West Devon said: “I'm grateful to our communities for working together, with local police officers, so that we could quickly identify and arrest a suspect.
“If you have any concerns relating to crime or anti-social behaviour in your area, please reach out to us via the website or call 101.”
