THE man arrested after a report of suspicious behaviour in the vicinity of Newcombes Meadow Play Park has been released on police bail while further enquiries continue.
Police are however continuing to appeal for witnesses, dash cam, doorbell or other CCTV footage.
Officers were called at 12.40pm on Tuesday, October 24, to reports that a man believed to be under the influence of alcohol had been in the area of a play park wearing a clown type mask.
It was further reported that he had been approaching children causing fear and had allegedly inappropriately touched a child in the park near Belle Parade and Church Street.
Inspector Ollie Heaton said on Tuesday: “A male in his 40s was arrested this afternoon on suspicion of committing a sexual assault on a child which occurred within the vicinity of the Newcombes Play Park in Crediton.
“This incident is alleged to have occurred between approximately 12 noon and 12.40pm today and we are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident or has information relating to this, to contact us as soon as possible.
“Information that we are keen to review also includes any dash cam, doorbell or other CCTV footage.
“It is believed that a number of people, including parents with children, were in the park at the time and we are very keen to speak to everyone who was present to ensure that we have captured all the relevant evidence and witness testimonies.”
Insp Heaton added: “I appreciate that reported incidents such as this will cause concern within the community, and I want to reassure the public that we are painstakingly seeking all the evidence in order to deal robustly and thoroughly with the report. At present we are not seeking anyone else in connection to this incident."
Insp Heaton added today, Thursday, October 26: “He has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.”
Anyone with information which may assist is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log 301 of October 24.