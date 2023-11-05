A 32-YEAR-old woman from the Barnstaple area has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody following the death of a woman.
Police Officers were called by the ambulance service to a report of a woman in cardiac arrest at an address in Gorwell Road, Barnstaple, at around 5.15pm on Saturday, November 4.
A woman in her 30s was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Her next of kin have been informed.
Police investigating the death have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.
Detective Inspector Neil Blanchard, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “It is believed that the deceased and the suspect are known to each other, and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.
“We are appealing for witnesses so if you have any information that could help us with our enquiries, please get in touch.
“We would also urge people not to speculate on social media about the circumstances around this matter.
“In the meantime, members of the public will see a heightened police presence in the area over the coming days as our enquiries continue.”
If you have any information that could help with enquiries, please contact police via the website here or by calling 101, quoting reference 50230292030.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling freephone 0800 555111.