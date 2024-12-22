POLICE are appealing for witnesses and information following an assault in Okehampton.
The incident took place on East Street, outside Bradley’s estate agent at around 2.45am on Sunday, December 8.
It was reported that a woman was punched in the face by an unknown man before being struck with a glass bottle.
She sustained a fracture and a bleeding wound that required stitches.
CCTV footage of the incident shows that members of the public came to the assistance of the victim and investigating officers are keen to speak to anyone who was present when this incident occurred.
Anybody who can help is asked to contact police on 101 or via the Devon and Cornwall Police website quoting 50240309985.