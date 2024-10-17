POLICE are appealing for information in relation to a vehicle which is being linked to a burglary in Umberleigh.
Police were called to reports of a dark-coloured car that was seen in a ditch on the A377 at Barnstaple at around 8.25am on Thursday, October 17.
It was reported that the car had left the road and came to rest in a ditch, but it had left the area prior to police attendance.
Officers would like to hear from anyone who has any information about the vehicle or anyone with it, around that time.
Detective Inspector Neil Lloyd said: “Crimes of this nature are rare in North Devon.
“Detectives are investigating this crime and would ask that anyone with any information or dashcam footage come forward and report it to us.”
If you witnessed the incident or have any information or dashcam footage that could help with enquiries, please contact police via our website here or by calling 101 quoting log number 162 of 17/10/24.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at: Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling freephone 0800 555111.