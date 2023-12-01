POLICE are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of 37-year-old Luke Gallinari, who has been reported missing from the Exeter area.
Luke was last heard from in the Tiverton area on Tuesday, November 14.
He is described as a white male, of slim build, with dark brown hair and has a star tattoo behind his left ear. He is 5ft, 6in tall.
He was last seen wearing a dark-coloured hooded top with a light-coloured emblem across the upper chest area and hood over his head.
Luke was also wearing dark trousers and dark blue sliders.
If you have seen Luke, or know of his whereabouts, please call police immediately on 999, quoting log number 50230306042.