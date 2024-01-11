POLICE are appealing for information to locate 23-year-old Devon Wilkinson who is wanted on recall to prison.
Wilkinson, who was originally convicted for occasioning grievous bodily harm, has had his licence revoked.
He has links to the Exeter, Cullompton, Uffculme and Tiverton areas.
Numerous enquiries have been made by police to locate and arrest Wilkinson.
Officers are now appealing to the public to report any sightings of him.
Anyone who sees Wilkinson is asked to not approach him and telephone the police on 999 immediately, quoting reference 50230334724.