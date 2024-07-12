THE owner of a Crediton Art Shop and Gallery has issued an appeal for information or witnesses after a valuable bronze resin sculpture was stolen on Thursday, July 11.
Monika, from Art Plus Frames at 18 High Street, Crediton, said: “Yesterday, Thursday, someone stole a bronze resin sculpture from my gallery in Crediton.
“It was a Bengal tiger by Graham Morrish.
“I think it was a couple that came to the gallery around 3pm.
“Just after they left I've noticed the sculpture was missing.”
Monika said that she hoped someone may have seen it being taken or the couple she believed took it.
She has also issued an appeal in the event that someone sees the sculpture being sold somewhere, online or at an auction or privately.
Monika added that she wondered if the theft might be connected to the theft of nine wooden sculptures from Darts Farm just a few days ago.
She is also hoping that the town CCTV will have recorded the suspects leaving with the item.
If you can help with any information, please contact Devon and Cornwall Police on the 101 number.
The crime reference number is 50240171823.