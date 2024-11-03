THE Rt Rev Dr Mike Harrison has been enthroned as the 72nd Bishop of Exeter in an historic service on All Souls Day at Exeter Cathedral.
Bishop Mike began the service on Saturday, November 1, by processing from Exeter’s Guildhall to Cathedral Green, along with Exeter’s Lord Mayor and other civic dignitaries.
He was greeted outside by more than 100 members of clergy, including a number of bishops from overseas, as well as Licensed Lay Ministers, military cadets and Scouts and Guides from across Devon.
Before he was permitted to enter the Cathedral, the bishop had to strike the Great West door three times with his staff, in keeping with tradition, before being questioned by pupils from Dartmoor Multi-Academy Trust with the traditional words “We welcome you. Who are you and why are you here?”
The bishop replied: “I am Mike, a servant of Jesus Christ.”
During the service, which has its origins before the Norman Conquest, Bishop Mike was anointed with oil, seated on the medieval bishop’s throne and presented with the Exeter crozier, which is passed on from bishop to bishop.
In his sermon he said: “When you sit on the actual bishop’s throne you feel a bit small, and maybe that is the point. This isn’t the kind of ministry that you can do in your own strength.
“Exeter’s medieval throne is nearly 18m high. It forces us to direct our gaze skywards, becoming alert and attentive to the God who is brimming over with the desire to engage with us… it reminds us that we are spiritual beings, and we are not alone.”
He talked about some of the stark challenges facing society and the Church at the moment, but added, “The challenge of the Gospel is to live now as if joy is the last word, because it is.”
Prayers for the service were written and read by pupils from Okehampton College and Tavistock College. Their words were also printed onto postcards for people to take home, along with snowdrop bulbs to plant as a symbol of light and hope.
Bishop Mike said he wanted his Enthronement Day to be about the whole of Devon and its churches and communities “in all their diversity.”
His day began on Woolacombe beach at sunrise, where he led prayers with people from local churches. He then celebrated Communion at Bittadon Church, which is at the heart of a rural farming community in North Devon.
Afterwards he travelled to Barnstaple for breakfast at St Peter and St Paul Church, before going on a tour of the Pannier Market and Guildhall.
His final stop before returning to Exeter was the White Eagles Hockey Club at Tiverton Leisure Centre. There, he was put through his paces on the pitch by the under 10s players, took part in a TikTok video with the women’s team and met 74-year-old Debbie Gorrod, who is flying to New Zealand this weekend to represent England at the World Masters Cup.
Bishop Mike said afterwards: “It’s great to see this intergenerational activity, it really acts as social glue for the community.These kinds of sports clubs are really important for the fabric of local life.”
At the end of the Enthronement service, the bishop processed out onto Cathedral Green and prayed a prayer of blessing for the people of the city of Exeter and County of Devon.
In typical Devon fashion, everyone was then invited to stay for a cream tea.