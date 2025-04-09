Thieves have broken into a football club’s storage facility and stolen a new tractor.
The Holland 25HP Boomer Tractor was taken from Halwill Football Club between the morning of April 6 and the afternoon of April 7.
On Facebook, Halwill Football Club said: “This tractor is an important piece of machinery for all, it is what keeps our football pitch and play park looking neat and safe for people of the village to use.”
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “We have been notified following the theft of a tractor from a container at Halwill Playing Fields in Halwill. Entry to the container was forced and the tractor taken. Enquiries into the matter ongoing.
“Anybody with relevant information is asked to contact police on 101 or via our website quoting 50250087767”