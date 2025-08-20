CREDITON Mayor, Cllr Steve Huxtable attended an event at Crediton Railway Station on Tuesday, August 19 to celebrate two new projects there, a heritage project in the station’s waiting room and a project to create equal access for all at the Station Tea Rooms.

David Gosling, who provided some photographs and information for the display and the Mayor of Crediton, Cllr Steve Huxtable. AQ 0838 ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

Both projects have only been possible thanks to GWR’s Customer and Community Improvement Fund and a grant obtained by the Devon and Cornwall Rail Partnership from the Community Rail Development Fund (CRDF), which is a joint initiative of the Department for Transport and the Community Rail Network.

GWR Senior Community Engagement Manager Emma Morris said: “The GWR Customer and Community Improvement Fund is a fantastic opportunity for us to invest in our communities in projects that really make a difference at a local level. We’re delighted to have supported these two initiatives at Crediton Station.”

Devon and Cornwall Rail Partnership members, from left, Mike Parker-Bray and Tim Steer and right, Richard Burningham, Manager, Devon and Cornwall Rail Partnership. AQ 0842 ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

Admiring the photo in the display taken by Roger Joanes, right, of a train travelling through Newton St Cyres Station on May 21, 1966 are Tony Hill, left and Richard Burningham, centre. AQ 0847 ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

The event started at the waiting room on Platform 2, the platform for trains to Barnstaple and Okehampton. The Mayor cut a ribbon to officially reopen the waiting room which now has historic railway photographs and panels about the history of the railway in the town and area.

The displays have been put together by the Devon and Cornwall Rail Partnership with the help of local enthusiasts and photographers such as David Gosling and Roger Joanes.

In the Crediton Station Tea Rooms, which is run by The Turning Tides Project, where acoustic management has included sound boards in the form of clouds, art work in the form of a cloth tree, curtains and other furniture. AQ 0879 ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

A train en route from Barnstaple to Exeter during the stop at Crediton Railway Station. AQ 0864 ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

Partnership Manager Richard Burningham has supplied several items from his own collection.

Panels include the story of the famous Atlantic Coast Express which passed through Crediton on its way from London to North Devon and North Cornwall, the steam locomotive Crediton, the 150th anniversary celebrations in 2001, the history of the Tarka Line and the coming of the railway itself in 1851, illustrated with a wonderful photograph supplied by the National Railway Museum.

The panels supplement previous ones put together by The Turning Tides Project five years ago and the whole display has been set off with a replica Southern Railway “Crediton” target station name-sign.

Some of the historic railway photographs and panels about the history of the railway in the town and area in the station’s waiting room. AQ 0858 ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

In addition to the panels at Crediton, the waiting shelter at Yeoford Station now includes a series of four historic photos either of that station or Copplestone.

Richard Burningham, Manager of the Devon and Cornwall Rail Partnership, said: “This is a lovely project and thanks to everyone who has made it possible. I think the heritage displays are a very fitting local contribution to this year’s Railway 200 celebrations which mark 200 years of the modern railway.”

The group then moved to the Station Tea Rooms to celebrate the second project.

The Turning Tides Project have leased Crediton Station Tea Rooms for the last 6 years. Everything that The Turning Tides Project does aims to make equal access a reality.

Some of the historic railway photographs and panels about the history of the railway in the town and area in the station’s waiting room. AQ 0821 ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

Extensive refurbishment and work have made the Tea Rooms physically accessible for customers and employees.

The remaining barrier to equal access was about sound and the project celebrated on Tuesday has tackled this.

The building has high ceilings, hard floors, big windows, hand driers, kitchen equipment and a coffee machine and, obviously, passing trains.

It was difficult to hold a conversation in the Tea Rooms and it was a challenging environment for people who are sound sensitive.

The Turning Tides Project looked at the acoustic management of the space and delivered a project that improved the acoustics of the building through a process of community and customer engagement.

The Mayor of Crediton, centre, about to cut a ribbon to officially reopen the waiting room at Crediton Railway Station which now has historic railway photographs and panels about the history of the railway in the town and area. AQ 0822 ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

A section of the heritage project in Crediton Railway Station’s waiting room. AQ 0820 ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

The finished design incorporates sound boards, community created art work and furniture to create an environment that is beautiful both acoustically and visually.

Jane Williams, Director of The Turning Tides Project, said: “Sound sensitivity is rarely on the list when ‘access’ is considered. The opportunity to change that was important to us.

“The completed design has made a striking difference to the Tea Rooms acoustics – we’re really pleased with it. The visual impact of the design means that people ask about it – and that creates the opportunity for us to talk about sound sensitivity and equal access.