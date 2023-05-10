AN EXBOURNE man has been disqualified for a year and fined after admitting drink driving in the Okehampton area.
James Fishleigh, 19, was stopped by police at the wheel of a BMW at Belstone on April 16.
A breath test recorded that he had 40 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, where the legal limit is 35 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
He admitted the charge at Exeter Magistrates’ Court yesterday, Tuesday, May 9.
He was fined £120, ordered to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £48 and to pay costs of £40 to the Crown Prosecution Service. He was also disqualified for 12 months.