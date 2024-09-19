A MAN has been jailed for a range of sexual offences committed against two women.
Jason Leat, 28, of Black Dog, near Crediton, was sentenced to 13 years in prison at Exeter Crown Court on Thursday, September 19 after being convicted at trial of two counts of rape, two counts of sexual assault by penetration and one count of sexual assault.
He was also convicted of a sexual assault against a second victim.
During the trial the court heard how on July 4, 2020, a woman had been out with friends in Crediton when she met Leat.
After the evening out Leat and a friend went to the victim’s flat for more drinks.
When she got into bed, Leat got into bed with her uninvited.
She went to sleep and awoke to find Leat sexually assaulting her. She then went back to sleep again before awaking a second time to again find Leat sexually assaulting her.
She told Leat to stop and tried to go back to sleep.
Leat then proceeded to twice rape the victim.
Leat left the property the following morning and the victim then called a friend and disclosed that she had been sexually assaulted.
On July 18, 2020, the second victim was out in Crediton with friends and was speaking to her friend when Leat approached her and sexually assaulted her over clothing.
DC Jon Stephens from the Public Protection Unit said: “I would like to praise the bravery of the victims in this case in reporting these crimes and for supporting police investigation. Their courage has brought a dangerous sexual predator to justice.
“We welcome the sentence passed by the judge and hope the outcome today gives other victims the strength to come forward and report offences to us. We will listen and your voices will be heard.”
SUPPORT AVAILABLE
If you or someone you know has been a victim of rape or sexual assault, we encourage you not to suffer in silence and report it to the police by calling 101, or 999 in an emergency. You can also report information and crimes on our website.
Alternatively, you can report information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
There are lots of organisations and support agencies available across Devon and Cornwall that can help provide support.
For more information on rape and serious sexual assault and the support services available, please visit the police support pages by clicking here: https://www.devon-cornwall.police.uk/Rape-SexualAssault .
Advice and support is also offered by partner agencies:
• National Rape Crisis Helpline - 0808 802 9999
• Victim Care Unit (Devon and Cornwall) - 01392 475900
• Devon and Cornwall Sexual Assault Referral Centres (SARC) - 0300 3034626.
VICTIM CARE
If you have been affected by crime, please visit Home - Victim Care Devon & Cornwall (victimcare-dc.org) to access support services and information on your rights and how to navigate the criminal justice system.
You can also call Victim Support on 08 08 16 89 111 or Devon and Cornwall Police’s Victim Care Unit on 01392 475900.