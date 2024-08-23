Officers investigating a collision between a car and a bicycle have been informed that the injured cyclist has since died from his injuries.
Police were called at around 12 pm on August 4 to the A382 at Chagford following reports of a collision involving a Peugeot 107 and a bike.
The cyclist, a 52-year-old local man, sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital, where he sadly died on August 21. His family are aware.
Devon and Cornwall Roads Policing Team, South West Ambulance Service and Devon Air Ambulance attended the incident on the A382, which was closed for approximately four hours to allow for a forensic examination of the scene.