Okehampton teachers gathered outside Okehampton College on strike this morning as teachers go on strike across the country today to demand better pay.
Primary and secondary workers stood by Okehampton College school gates as part of an official picket line with flags, placards and banners to participate in strikes organised by teachers' union NEU (National Education Union), which is arguing that the Government's five percent pay rise offer to teachers is not enough.
Mike Gurney, union representative for Okehampton College and secretary to the Devon NEU branch, said: 'I have been teaching at Okehampton College 20 plus years. I love working in this school, the kids are great and it's been a privilege working here but it's a difficult job and people are leaving and schools are finding it really difficult to recruit so it means the children are being taught by supply teachers.
'We would rather not be striking and I would like to say sorry to parents but it's short term pain for long term gain.'
Okehampton College and Okehampton Primary School is partially closed today except for vulnerable and SEN children and Year 11 and sixth form students. St James Primary School remains open.
Okehampton drama teacher Gry Nielson explained that they are only paid during the school opening hours (around 25 hours a week) but a huge majority of teachers will work after children have left school and often late into the evening, meaning their working week can often be between 40-45 hours a week at least and work roughly half the time for free.
In July, the Government offered teachers a pay rise of five percent but the NEU has argued that with rising inflation this amounts to a seven percent pay cut. As a result, more teachers are leaving the profession and fewer people are choosing to train as teachers.
Only NEU members are striking but members of other teachers' unions such as NASUWT will only be working for the hours they are paid in solidarity with those striking.