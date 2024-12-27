A medieval sword fighting group is encouraging new members to join its weekly battles and training.
Mystic Swords use weapons ranging from longswords to rapiers and encourage those who want to channel their inner Aragorn to join their 16+ sessions.
The meetings are held on Thursday evenings from 8.30pm to 9.30pm at the Conservative Club Drill Hall in Okehampton, apart from the first Thursday of the month. The next session is on Thursday, January 9 from 8.30pm to 9.30pm.
Danny Moore, organiser, said: “I’ve been fencing for 30 years and historical fencing for seven years now and it feels like you get to be a kid all over again, only now we’re grown ups so we can do it properly.”
The swords the group use aren’t sharp but near enough the same size and weight as the weapons that would have been used in the medieval period.
Danny was previously a member of West Devon Swords but after the group disbanded, Danny and other swordsmen were passionate about keeping the sport going in West Devon.
Mystic Swords trained in the London Inn function room for nearly a year but now the group are opening their doors in the heart of Okehampton.
He continued: “I’m not the type of bloke who goes and plays five-aside a couple times a week with his mates. I’ve never got into tennis, squash or rugby. But I really enjoy this and I think it comes down to the fact that ever since I was little I wanted to learn how to use a sword like you see in the films.”
“It’s such an amazing sport and we’re really keen for the group to grow in Okehampton.”
Spaces are limited at Mystic Swords but to find out more, contact Danny Moore at 07832302112