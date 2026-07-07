YOUNG author Jack Sweet has written and published his first picture book ‘Vines of Vengeance’ at the age of ten, featuring a hero rescue dog who saves the day.
While the book has been described as “funny” and “heartwarming”, Jack from Gunnislake, said his main aim was to spread awareness of how autism is often misunderstood, as he shared: “Some of my friends have autism and I want to help other children understand what it's like for them."
Jack’s mother, Laura, was full of praise for her young son’s accomplishments.
She said: “He's feeling very accomplished having finally got a print copy in his hands after almost a year of writing and seeing his imagination come to life. The book has only come out in the last week and has already had some fantastic feedback.”
When asked what made Jack want to write a book, he explained: “It started out just for fun but then mum suggested we make it into an actual book and I liked the thought of sharing the story with lots of kids … I wanted to write for kids so they'd have something to enjoy and smile about when they might not have much of that in their lives.”
He is generously donating some of the money he makes from ‘Vines of Vengeance’ to different charities because as he was writing it he said he felt inspired to try and make a difference.
“That was when I promised to help him publish it.” Laura explained. “We've decided to support a different charity each month. We would welcome charities to get in touch if they'd like to form a partnership.”
“I'd like to help a homeless charity as well as some that match the themes of the book, like animal rescues or disability charities.” Jack added.
Laura said she had been ‘pleasantly surprised’ by how good Jack’s writing was: “When I read the beginning of this story, I knew it deserved to be shared, it was so funny.”
Laura added that it was not only fun for Jack to write, but also how she had enjoyed the process as well. She said: “Coming up with new ideas together has been really fun and exciting, and I'm so pleased for him that he's seen the project through to the end, because that's not always been easy for him. It's lovely to see him with his finished book, and how excited he is about it now that all his hard work has paid off.”
Vines of Vengeance follows the plot of plants going on a rampage during a school trip and the gardener Bob and his dog, Toad, must save the day, battling an evil cat called Mr Flufflesworth. With different dog treats and some odd donuts, the adventure if full of action and mystery with the big question of: ‘Will Bob and Toad survive?’
Vines and Vengeance is a 244-page paperback and is available to buy from Amazon.
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