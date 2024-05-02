FEARFREE, the leading domestic abuse charity in Exeter, is seeking enthusiastic volunteers to support its efforts at two events this month.
Volunteers are needed to join FearFree's stand at Exeter Pride on Saturday, May 11, at Northernhay Gardens.
Their role will be crucial in engaging with the public, manning the stand, distributing resources, and sharing valuable information about the charity.
Volunteers are required between the hours of 10am and 6pm.
The charity says that any time that can be spared will be greatly appreciated, especially during setup and packing down.
Additionally, FearFree is seeking volunteers for the "Let’s Chalk about Mental Health" event on May 16 in Princesshay, Exeter.
Any assistance between 9.15am and 4.45pm would be gratefully received.
Volunteers will help set up the gazebo and stand and educate people on the charity services. Training will be provided, and the day may be split between morning and afternoon shifts.
FearFree annually supports more than 6,000 adults and children across Exeter and Devon in rebuilding their lives free from fear and abuse.
The charity offers free services to individuals of all genders, sexualities, backgrounds and beliefs.
"We believe that every person and family should live a life free from fear," said Jessica Gay, Head of Fundraising from FearFree.
"Our mission is to make this possible and we rely on the support of volunteers to help us raise awareness and support survivors."
Individuals interested in event volunteering or fundraising can contact Carolyn Southcott, the Devon Fundraising Manager via email at: [email protected] for more information.