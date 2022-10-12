Man denies hunting in North Tawton
Wednesday 26th October 2022 6:00 am
Share
A man is accused of hunting in North Tawton (Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
A HUNTSMAN has appeared in court over allegedly illegally hunting with fox hounds at North Tawton in March this year.
Jason Marles, 41, of Eggesford Hunt Kennels near Chulmleigh, is accused of hunting a wild animal with a dog on March 11 at North Tawton.
He is also accused of failing to intervene when fox hounds were attacking a wild animal, causing the animal unnecessary suffering.
The first charge has been adjourned to Exeter Magistrates’ Court on December 16.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |