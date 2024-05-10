A MAN who was found with serious injuries on a road near Okehampton Army Camp has been taken to hospital ahead of the Ten Tors event this weekend.
Police were called by the ambulance service after he was discovered at around 1.30am today, Friday, May 10.
His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.
The main road to access the Ten Tors event was closed but has since reopened.
The incident comes as thousands of young people are to gather at Okehampton to take part in the 62nd Ten Tors challenge this weekend.
Teams will be arriving at the army camp from 12pm today, Friday, May 10 and setting up tents before the event begins at 7am tomorrow, Saturday, May 11.
They will trek unaided over 35-, 45- or 55-mile routes across Dartmoor and finish before 5pm on Sunday, May 12.
Meanwhile, young people with physical disabilities or special educational needs will participate in the Jubilee Challenge or Jubilee Challenge Plus.