MEL Stride, the MP for Central Devon, has survived the first round of the Conservative leadership contest and is still in the running to be Tory party leader.
The results of the ballot were announced on Wednesday, September 4 and saw former cabinet minister Priti Patel knocked out by Tory MPs.
Former immigration minister Robert Jenrick topped the poll of MPs with 28 votes followed by Kemi Badenoch on 22 votes.
Third was James Cleverly with 21, fourth was Tom Tugendhat with 17, fifth was Mel Stride with 16 and last was Dame Priti on 14.
Voting will continue in the coming weeks until there are just two candidates left, leaving party members to pick one of them to be the new leader.
The winner will replace Rishi Sunak, who stood down as party leader after leading the Conservatives to their worst performance at a general election in July.
Another vote will be held next Tuesday, September 10, to whittle the field down to four candidates before the party's annual conference at the end of September.
An intensive round of hustings and multiple votes will follow the conference from October 8, lasting three days, until only two candidates are left.
Conservative Party members will then choose which of the final two candidates they want as the new leader, with the result announced on November 2.
The former Work and Pensions Secretary, Mr Stride currently holds the shadow role and has positioned himself as a steady hand who can restore the credibility of the Conservative Party after its historic defeat in the general election.
He believes he can unite the party to win back the public's trust.
Following the ballot, Mr Stride took to social media and said: “Delighted to be going through to the next round of the leadership contest and very grateful to those colleagues who supported me.
“There is all to play for and it’s clear where the ‘Melmentum’ is!
“I will restore trust and competence and lead us back into government.”
Mr Stride was a close ally of Mr Sunak during the last government and was frequently trusted to do media interviews during the election campaign.
In the election on July 4, he held on to his constituency, an area he has represented since 2010, by just 61 votes, narrowly avoiding a defeat to Labour.
Speaking on election night after the Central Devon count in Crediton, Mr Stride said the party needed to "think long and deeply about what has happened over the last 24 hours and get ourselves back in a position where we are the natural party of government".
"But that is going to take time."