Mel Stride, Conservative MP for Central Devon and Shadow Chancellor, made an appearance on Sky News to discuss a series of topics, one of which were the allegations made against MasterChef star Gregg Wallace.
On this morning's show (December 3) Mel Stride shared his thoughts on the allegations that the 60-year-old celebrity chef had made inappropriate sexual comments.
Mel Stride told Sky News: “What we’ve been reading about and what has been asserted by many different women across the press etcetera is deeply worrying. It is for the BBC to look into these matters and to come to conclusions and what I think matters most here is that they get on with that as quickly as possible.”
Wallace stepped back from MasterChef last week after the allegations which span 17 years.
A BBC News investigation heard from 13 people spanning a range of ages, who worked across five different programmes.
Wallace has denied behaviour of a sexually harassing nature.