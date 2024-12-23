An art exhibition showcasing Dartmoor’s impact on mental health, wellbeing and recovery on former prisoners and people going through addiction is being shown in Princetown
The free exhibition, curated by Rite to Freedom, includes collaborations between professional filmmakers, artists, photographers, musicians, composers, poets and writers.
Caspar Walsh, exhibition curator and former Creative Director for Rite to Freedom, said: “This exhibition celebrates and marks the end of 16 years amazing work as an award-winning charity. We are beyond proud of the many achievements and milestones of Rite to Freedom.
“My own work as an artist finally found its true place among the many talented participants and professionals we’ve worked with over the years. This is a fraction of what we've created, charting the powerful healing journeys of everyone involved. Here's to the next chapter in our collective work as a social enterprise serving the wider Dartmoor community."
The new exhibition is being held at the Dartmoor Visitor Centre in Princetown and will be shown until Sunday, March 30 with talks, walks and workshops soon to be arranged.
Presented in collaboration with Dartmoor National Park Authority, English Heritage and a number of arts organisations and communities, the exhibition centres around the importance of creativity and the natural world, and how both support people’s mental health and wellbeing.
Claire Partridge, Dartmoor National Park Authority’s visitor centre and outreach officer, said: “We’re delighted to be showing this exhibition. From musicians and singers to painters to writers, Dartmoor’s beauty has been a source of inspiration to many.
“The works shown will help people understand how the landscape has helped those on their own personal journeys, reaffirming its position as a place of evocative beauty and personal connection.”