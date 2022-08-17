OCRA and DMAT to hold craft fair in Okehampton this September
The Dartmoor Multi Academy Trust (DMAT) and the Okehampton Community and Recreation Association (OCRA) will run a day of activities and crafts to encourage more involvement in community activities.
The Okehampton Community and Craft Fayre will be held at Okehampton College on September 10 and is set to include a rural craft fair and information about the range of community activities in which residents can get involved.
Last October saw the first ever community and craft fair during which many different organisations from across the Okehampton area gathered together and this year organisers hope to improve on its success.
OCRA manager Ian Blythe, said: ‘At our inaugural event last October we saw many organisations come allow and take advantage of the opportunity to network and interface with Okehampton and the surrounding community. The event was a tremendous success and we very much want to build on that at our September event.’
The event will run from 10:30am to 2pm at which residents will be able to find out about the many sports and arts and craft clubs in Okehampton and the surrounding area and also find information on a range of different issues and where to find support if they are struggling.
DMAT runs three secondary schools, including Okehampton College and Tavistock College, and 14 primary schools in the Okehampton area. The trust is also set to run Okehampton’s new special educational needs school which will open in September.
OCRA is an Okehampton-based charity, established in 1990, which runs sporting and other recreational activities for people living in Okehampton and the surrounding area and is currently running summer holiday activities.
Anyone wishing to be represented at the event should email [email protected] for further details.
