A holistic life coach from the Okehampton area has published her first book about happiness and mental health, writes Beth Wyborn.
Amy Rogers released ‘Happy Happens Here’ on International Happiness Day (Thursday, March 20) after years of private practice and work at the Well-being Cafe.
Amy, who also runs a glamping business near Boasley Cross, said: “My main purpose for writing this book was to try to explain where happiness comes from to as many people as possible. Working within the community in Okehampton and from experiences in my own life I’ve seen so many people have life-transforming experiences from understanding how the mind works.”
“The whole process of writing this book has been amazing. In the beginning I had this idea but never thought I could write a book but I managed to push myself out of my comfort zone and gather information that I’ve learnt over the past 20 years into this book.”
She encourages people to realise that happiness comes from within, not from trying to fix the outside world, which is often impossible. “Having this understanding means you are more in control of your own wellbeing,’ she said.
Amy was passionate about making sure the book was short and simple. Since its release, Amy’s debut has reached 11th on the Amazon chart in the emotional self help book section.
Amy continued: “After publishing the book it was lovely to receive positive comments and support. It was a really proud moment to see the book on the charts.It almost felt like giving birth because I’d been working on it for so long!
“There are too many people really struggling. Especially in rural areas where it’s harder to access the right help. That’s why places like the Well-being Cafe is so important and a lifeline for hundreds of people in Okehampton.”
Find the book on Amazon and at the Well-being Cafe in Okehampton with a percentage of proceeds going to the UK mental health charity, SANE. See holistichappiness.uk.