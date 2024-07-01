He said: "One of the things that I learned from doing this is that when you are a fluent and capable reader it's very difficult to put yourself into the situation and imagine what that would be like if that was taken away from you. Working with David has really helped me to understand that. He's now on an electric bike. I used to be able to go into the library, put my feet up, choose a book. Now he gets there before I do. His diligence and the amount of effort he's put into it is fantastic."