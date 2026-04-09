Exciting new plans have been outlined to reinvent a disused Art Deco cinema in Plymouth where bands like The Beatles and The Rolling Stones once graced the stage.
The Reel Cinema at Derry’s Cross, which closed in 2019, was once known as The Royal and is one of the remaining ABC picture houses built by WR Glen which are said to be of national importance.
Last year it was designated as an asset of community value and now a group set up to preserve it has submitted a fresh pre-application enquiry to Plymouth City Council laying out its vision to create a vintage cinema-viewing-experience.
This would be alongside a sophisticated in-house bar and café/restaurant and six boutique bed and breakfast rooms with all the glamour of the golden age of Hollywood.
The Plymouth Royal Cinema Community Benefit Society and its predecessor, the Plymouth Royal Cinema Trust, have amassed a significant following of supporters including both local people and celebrities, say planning documents.
A 2017 change.org petition to save the building, which includes the former bingo hall and Lozenzo’s restaurant, attracted 5,149 signatories.
Included in the plans for the venue are flexible event spaces that can cater for 300 seated music fans or 800 standing, a cafe and exhibition space to replace the current Screen 3 and a rooftop cocktail bar.
It is also hoping to cater for local theatre groups so they can perform in a large enough space to profit from their shows.
The venue was purpose built for an audience of 2,400 people. In 1963 it hosted The Beatles, in the 1970s The Rolling Stones. Elton John and Cliff Richard and comedy duo Morecambe and Wise were the last to play there in 1976.
The Royal Cinema, built in 1938, is one of the only three structures that survived the Blitz in this area of the city. The other two are Derrys Clock (1862), and The Bank (1889) which are both listed buildings.
A £1-million Crowdfunder fighting fund for The Royal was launched last year and so far 74 supporters have raised £2,835.
If the project comes to fruition it is expected to provide eight full-time jobs once complete.
The proposal is part of Plymouth City Council’s plan to encourage more venues for live entertainment in the city.
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