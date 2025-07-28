DEVON and Cornwall’s police and crime commissioner has failed to disclose the details of a deal struck with chief constable Will Kerr before his retirement.
At a meeting of the two counties’ police and crime panel, Alison Hernandez was asked on two occasions if Mr Kerr, who was suspended for two years on full pay, was given “a golden handshake”.
She said: “Mr Kerr and I have mutually agreed an arrangement for him to leave and I have done it in a pragmatic and rational way.
“The information will be published in a statement of accounts next year if people wish to go and look at that, but it is not something to be discussed today.”
An investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) in England is continuing into gross misconduct, although this is not related to criminal allegations made against the officer investigated in Northern Ireland that have since been dismissed.
Ms Hernandez said in her experience “this could go on for years”.
She said she was “disgusted by the inefficiency and ineffectiveness” of the Independent Office of Police Conduct and was asking the Home Secretary to scrutinise the body.
She would not be drawn on the “arrangement” which was raised by panel members Cllr Mandy Ewings, leader of West Devon Borough Council and Cllr Julian German of Cornwall Council.
Cllr Ewings said the public deserved to know if there was “a golden handshake” and how much it had all cost the taxpayers so far in council tax rises.
Mr Kerr was suspended shortly after he joined the Devon and Cornwall Police as chief constable in 2023 over “serious allegations of sexual offences” which he has always strenuously denied .
It was not until April this year that the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) in Northern Ireland confirmed it was not going to prosecute Mr Kerr with regards to the allegations.
Meanwhile Jim Colwell, the deputy chief constable brought in to cover for Mr Kerr, was also suspended in November for alleged “professional standards breaches”.
He has recently returned to duties as deputy having been given a written warning after a hearing determined he breached the force’s “notifiable associations” policy.
It is understood he failed to declare that he had exchanged messages with a journalist on social media.
Jim Vaughan, a former chief constable for Dorset, came out of retirement to take up the post of interim chief constable in December.
Earlier this year when there were effectively three chief constables in post, two of whom were suspended, the monthly cost to the taxpayer was £63,913.
Ms Hernandez said interim chief constable Vaughan was now driving performance in the force with “such pace” and personal attention, having met 4,000 of the 6,000 officers, and she was not in a rush to replace him but intended to recruit in the autumn.
“I am not pleased that we have been in this position in terms of having multiple leaders of the organisation and temporary leaders of the organisation because they cannot really act as a full chief constable and set the strategy and direction quite as they should.”
She said she had agreed with Mr Kerr that retirement was the best option for him.
“He does have the interests of the people of Devon and Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly at heart because he does recognise how difficult it has been for me to support the organisation with all these individuals we have had to have in to help.
“He is allowing me, by retiring, to get to the point of a stable and substantive chief constable and that is for the benefit of all us so I am thankful to him.”
Mr Kerr said in a statement: “Having been cleared in relation to what I believe were malicious criminal allegations in Northern Ireland, I have decided that it’s now in the best interests of my family and the force that I retire as chief constable.
“After nearly 36 years of public service, this is not the way I would have chosen to retire but the force, and communities across Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, deserve stable leadership in policing.”
