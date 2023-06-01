Police are investigating an incident in which three teenagers were attacked in Simmons Park after they responded to calls of a physical assault on Monday night.
As an open investigation, the police are not commenting on specifics at this time but have confirmed that they are looking to bring the culprits to justice.
Sgt Tom Ottley from Okehampton Police, said: 'The matter from Simmons Park is being investigated and as such I will not comment further at this time as I would not want to jeopardise this process. The West Devon Neighbourhood Team led by myself will be working to identify any individual involved in perpetrating anti-social behaviour, and taking proactive steps to address this and put measures in place to mitigate any further problems.'
He added that parents should not be concerned for the safety of their children as such incidents are rare in this area of the country. 'Okehampton is a safe town, even by Devon and Cornwall’s standards,' he said.
The incident has also highlighted the kindness of many of Okehampton's residents as members of the public jumped in to help the victims following the attack by providing first aid and contacting the police.
One of the victim's mums has thanked the community for their support and kindness.