A TEENAGER is delighted to have completed a hilly hike as part of the famous Ten Tors Challenge last weekend, overcoming hot conditions and steep and rocky terrain.
Damien, 15, of Tavistock, was all smiles after finishing the Jubilee Challenge, a dedicated route for youngsters with special needs.
His adventure was with Bidwell Brook School. His mother Helen said: “This was Damien’s very first Jubilee Challenge. He did about eight miles and he got a bronze medal. It was such a lovely atmosphere.
“He did a lot of training on the moor with me and a lot of physio and training with his school. When we got the challenge invite I was delighted he was in a wonderful event. Seeing him walk to the the finishing line, tired and hot but not giving up, I was overwhelmed with pride and very emotional. He did his team proud and I am blessed to call him my son.”