Nick Viney, Director of Keep It Wild CIC, said: “As a society, we need to understand the connection between nature recovery and risk. Healthy landscapes don’t just support wildlife; they help protect us from flooding and fire, strengthen food and water security, and build resilience for the future. Natural systems are the threads that hold everything together, and we have to concentrate on rebuilding the missing pieces if we’re going to restore balance. As Robin Wall Kimmerer writes, ‘Land is where our responsibility to the world is enacted. I want to act responsibly, because our future depends on it.’”