More than 150 conservationists, scientists, ecologists, authors, and land managers gathered at Rewilding Coombeshead this weekend for If Not Now, When?, a three-day event organised by artist and regenerative farmer Nick Viney exploring the future of nature recovery in Britain.
Held in the Strawditorium overlooking Derek Gow’s 400-acre rewilding project in Devon, the event brought together some of the UK’s leading voices in conservation to discuss everything from predator reintroductions and rainforest restoration to fungi, insects and large herbivores.
The conference also explored how healthy ecosystems protect people as well as wildlife, highlighting the role of landscapes in improving resilience, supporting clean water, reducing environmental pressures and creating healthier places for both people and wildlife.
Nick Viney, Director of Keep It Wild CIC, said: “As a society, we need to understand the connection between nature recovery and risk. Healthy landscapes don’t just support wildlife; they help protect us from flooding and fire, strengthen food and water security, and build resilience for the future. Natural systems are the threads that hold everything together, and we have to concentrate on rebuilding the missing pieces if we’re going to restore balance. As Robin Wall Kimmerer writes, ‘Land is where our responsibility to the world is enacted. I want to act responsibly, because our future depends on it.’”
Attendees also experienced those ideas first-hand through guided wildlife walks, bug safaris, species recovery tours and evening beaver watching sessions, and spending time with the teams restoring some of Britain’s most threatened species.
If Not Now, When? will return in 2027, and will host bestselling author and rewilding advocate Isabella Tree.
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