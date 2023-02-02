There is heavy traffic through Okehampton following a traffic collision on the A30 earlier today as A30 traffic is diverted through the town.
Police were called at 1.30pm today following a collision between two lorries on the A30 eastbound at Meldon Dip, between Sourton and Okehampton.
One lorry jackknifed but no injuries have been reported.
The incident is ongoing and the road is blocked and closures are in place at Meldon and Sourton on the eastbound slip road.
A section of roadside barrier has been damaged and Highways has been called.