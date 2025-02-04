The first of two Befriending Breakfasts in Okehampton this year will focus on mental health awareness and support.
Community Links South West CIC is hosting the Winter event on Saturday, February 15 at the Charter Hall to kickstart a conversation on mental health awareness and support.
It marks the first public event with a push on mental health since the launch of the Okehampton and North Dartmoor Mental Health Charter inaugurated by the CIC last June.
Befriending and social inclusion coordinator, Vicky Hopkins said: “Traditionally and statistically, more people struggle around this time of year. It’s a bit harder in the dull days to see the brightness, so the Big Breakfast is a big, bright, fun event that people can come to and get a bit of advice if they need it, or just come and have a chat with other people.
“This first public event since the launch is joining the dots of what we are trying to achieve for the community which started with the training we delivered using the public health Connect 5 model.”
People who signed up at the launch of the charter were offered the opportunity to train with the CIC for mental health support using the public health model which uses the Five Ways to Wellbeing framework to aid mental health wellbeing. The CIC also run a mental health hub each Monday at Charter Hall.
The event is a chance for businesses and organisations who signed up to the charter to come and chat, as well as giving visitors the chance to celebrate the Community Links volunteers and the families they support and to find out more about volunteering opportunities.
Around 40 people normally attend the event which will feature a selection of community stalls and a raffle and will be supported by The Well-being Cafe in Okehampton. The event runs from 9.30am until midday.