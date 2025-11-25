The National Theatre has opened applications for its free Nationwide Young Technicians programme, offering young people from across the South West hands-on training, expert mentorship, and insight into the wide range of creative roles that make theatre possible.
The programme is designed to inspire and equip the next generation of backstage professionals, a crucial step in the National Theatre’s commitment to address the UK’s growing skills shortage impacting the creative industry.
Open to 14-18-year-olds across the country, Nationwide Young Technicians is a virtual course that offers the chance to develop practical skills and learn about the variety of backstage and off-stage roles that exist within theatre.
Running from January 13 – March 24, 2026, participants will attend weekly online sessions led by industry professionals to learn transferable technical skills, discover routes into the industry and get practical experience.
New government-commissioned research shows that although nearly one in three young people want to pursue a career in the creative industries, nearly half do not know what skills or qualifications are needed to work in the sector.
The National Theatre Skills Centre, in partnership with Bank of America, was created to close that gap by providing the broadest range of entry-level to mid-career training, reaching over 5,000 people each year.
Applications for Nationwide Young Technicians close at 10am on December 1, 2025. To apply please visit the National Theatre Website.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.