At the same time, the national picture on physical activity should be setting alarm bells ringing in Whitehall. Sport England’s Active Lives data show that millions of adults remain inactive and that children from less affluent backgrounds are significantly less likely to meet recommended activity levels. We know that regular exercise cuts the risk of major health conditions, saves the NHS billions of pounds over time and improves educational outcomes. Yet we still see a lack of consistency from central government when it comes to long‑term planning for facilities, particularly in rural and semi‑rural areas like ours where travel options are limited and alternatives are few.