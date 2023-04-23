At approximately 9.23pm on Saturday 22nd April 2023, police were called to a single vehicle road traffic collision on the A386 between Hatherleigh and Okehampton. A white coloured Peugeot 207 was involved in the collision.
Local officers as well as officers form the Roads Policing Team attended the scene and commenced an investigation to establish the cause of the collision.
Any witnesses who were in the area at the time of the collision who may have witnessed the incident or Dash Cam footage of the incident are asked to please telephone 101 quoting log 911 22/04/2023.