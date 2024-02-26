THERE was a brilliant turnout at the inaugural Diversity and Inclusion coffee morning held at North Tawton Community Centre on Saturday, February 17.
Many groups were represented from Age UK to Autism to LGBTQ+ to Disability and more besides.
It was organised by North Tawton Town Councillor Christian Martin and the coffee and refreshments were kept flowing by Emily Mansfield and Ian Mansfield with cakes and confectionary delights by Jan Brickley.
Mark Kennedy helped with the setting up of the venue.
Films were screened and there was a lot of talk by all who went along.
There was a talk by a representative from Plymouth and Devon Racial Equality Council and the Neighbourhood Police had an informative stall and also gave a short talk.
Following the event Cllr Martin said: "I couldn’t be more thrilled by the enthusiastic embrace from the community of this inaugural Diversity and Inclusion event.
“We had so many different groups represented and I am so grateful to the Police Diversity Team, Plymouth and Devon Racial Equality Council, Exeter Pride, North Tawton Primary School, Community Transport and many others who attended to distribute information and network ideas not forgetting the many cakes and fancies baked by residents to share.
“Already I am getting messages asking for us to hold another event which we’re aiming to do in June which we’re hoping will incorporate a Respect Kite Festival.”
The Liberal Democrat Prospective Parliamentary Candidate for Central Devon, Mark Wooding, also attended and spoke with many who went along.