The South Devon Railway’s annual spring Rails & Ales beer festival returns to Staverton station over the August Bank Holiday weekend, from Friday 25th to Monday 28th August.
Steam and diesel trains are running throughout every day and into the evenings from Buckfastleigh and Totnes Riverside stations, as there is no car parking at Staverton. The popular festival starts at 11.00am every day, finishing at 9.30pm, and 6.00pm on Monday.
The main bar, which is located in the former goods shed on the station, will be serving a thirst-quenching selection of over 40 real ales. A selection of ciders, eight craft beers, gin, wine, Pimm’s and prosecco as well as hot and cold food will also be on offer each day.
There is extra fun in the evenings, with live music from the Traps on Friday evening, rock ‘n’ rollers Strydes on Saturday and a traditional pub quiz on Sunday evening.
Free parking is available at Buckfastleigh station. If you are travelling by train, the South Devon Railway’s station at Totnes is a 450m walk from Totnes main line station. There is no parking at Staverton.
Entry to the festival is by train ticket only.