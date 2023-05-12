A WANTED man from Okehampton is still missing
Police are seeking the public’s help to trace 31-year-old Hayden Wardman.
He is sought in connection to an investigation into allegations of theft and breach of court bail.
Enquiries have been made by police to locate him and officers are now appealing to the public for information on his whereabouts.
Wardman is described as a white man, around 5ft 9ins tall and of medium build. He is bald and has short brown facial hair.
He has links to the Okehampton and Exeter areas.
Anyone who sees Wardman is asked not to approach him but to call police on 999, quoting reference 50230121773.
Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111, or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org