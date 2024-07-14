MOTORISTS are advised to look out for a motorcycle run which will go from Exeter, through Crediton and Copplestone towards Okehampton then further afield on Sunday, July 28.
The Exeter Classic Motorcycle’s 33rd Annual Charity Run starts from Exeter Quay at 10am, and covers around 90 miles over Dartmoor before returning to the Quay for prize awards.
Funds raised are shared between the Lord Mayor of Exeter’s charity, which this year is FORCE Cancer charity, Okehampton Community and Recreation Association (OCRA) and Princetown Community Centre.
The run is open to all types of motorcycle and sidecar combination.
Usually around 100 bikes take part in the event which is marshalled by members of the club. The entry fee is £10 per bike or sidecar.
Approximate timings to see the bikes are: Exeter Quay, 10am (Start. Riders flagged away by the Lord Mayor of Exeter, Councillor Kevin Mitchell). Crediton, 10.30am (High Street, A377) Okehampton, 11am (Pavilion in the Park, Breakfast Stop) Tavistock 12.10pm (A386 from Okehampton) Princetown, 12.35pm (Community Centre, Lunch Stop) Bovey Tracey, 14.15pm (Junction B3387 and A382) Chudleigh 14.30pm (Fore Street) Exeter Quay, 15.15pm (Finish).
The Exeter Classic Motorcycle Club was founded in 1988 and welcomes riders of all types of motorcycle and anyone with an interest in motorcycling in general.
The Dartmoor Run was instigated when it was found that a motorcycle, which had won a classic competition, did not actually run as it had no internal engine components.
The Dartmoor Run is a real test of motorcycles, some from the 1950s and earlier.
For further information, visit the club’s website: http://exeterclassicmotorcycleclub.co.uk/6Dartmoor.html .