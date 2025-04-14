A CREDITON man has been jailed for more than nine years after pleading guilty to a range of sexual offences and a drug offence.
Lukasz Grzywna, 30, of Upton Hellions, Crediton, had previously admitted 13 sexual offences and one drug related offence when he appeared at Exeter Crown Court on Monday, November 11.
Grzywna pleaded guilty to five charges of voyeurism, five of charges of attempting to observe a person in a private act, sexual assault, and knowingly trespassing on a premises with the intention of committing a sexual act and possessing a prohibited image of a child.
He also pleaded guilty to offering to supply a class B drug.
The court heard that Grzywna was arrested in the early hours of Sunday, July 14 in Crediton after a man had been seen to leave a child’s bedroom, after he was disturbed by someone in the house.
He was subsequently charged with knowingly trespassing on a premises with the intention of committing a sexual act.
Investigators found evidence on his phone, including videos relating to sexual assault and voyeurism and messages about drug supply, that led to the further charge being made.
He was sentenced to nine years and eight months when he appeared at Exeter Crown Court on Monday, April 14.
He will also serve three years on extended licence and has to sign the Sex Offenders’ Register for life. He was made the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order on release.
Investigating officer, Detective Constable Becky Carvell said: “We welcome the sentence passed down today and my thoughts, as they have been throughout the investigation and court process, are with those affected by Lukasz Grzywna’s actions.
“The victims and their families have shown great courage in supporting this prosecution.
“We would encourage anyone who has been subject to similar behaviour to report it. You will be listened to, and you will be believed.”
SUPPORT AVAILABLE
If you or someone you know has been a victim of rape or sexual assault, Devon and Cornwall Police encourage you not to suffer in silence and report it to the police by calling 101, or 999 in an emergency. You can also report information and crimes on the Force website.
Alternatively, you can report information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
There are lots of organisations and support agencies available across Devon and Cornwall that can help provide support.
For more information on rape and serious sexual assault and the support services available, please visit Devon and Cornwall Police support pages by clicking here.
Advice and support is also offered by partner agencies: • National Rape Crisis Helpline 0808 802 9999 • Devon and Cornwall Sexual Assault Referral Centres (SARC) 0300 3034626
The Stop It Now charity provides an anonymous helpline for anyone with concerns about child sexual abuse and can help if you are worried about your own thoughts, feelings or behaviour, or have any concerns about another adult or young person: www.stopitnow.org.uk .
VICTIM CARE
If you have been affected by crime, please visit Home - Victim Care Devon & Cornwall (victimcare-dc.org) to access support services and information on your rights and how to navigate the criminal justice system. You can also call Victim Support on 08 08 16 89 111 or Devon and Cornwall Police’s Victim Care Unit on 01392 475900.