MEL Stride, MP for Central Devon and Shadow Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, joined fellow Conservative MPs on Tuesday, October 29, outside Parliament as they prepared to present their “Keep Winter Fuel” petition to the Treasury ahead of today (Wednesday’s) Budget.
The petition calls for the Chancellor, Rachael Reeves, to reverse the decision to means test the Winter Fuel Payment at the Budget.
There has been much criticism of the policy, with Labour’s own advisory body deeming the legislation “not fit for purpose” and warning it could raise significantly less than expected while neglecting vulnerable pensioners.
Mel Stride, MP for Central Devon and Shadow Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, said: “The decision by the Labour Government to means test the Winter Fuel Payment will result in around 10 million pensioners losing up to £300.
“With the energy price cap simultaneously rising by 10 per cent, about two thirds of pensioners below the poverty line will lose out on benefits and many will have to make the terrible choice between heating and eating.
“We are calling for the Chancellor to cancel this disastrous policy ahead of tomorrow’s Budget before it is too late.”
Mr Stride has previously criticised Labour for rushing the policy through without taking time to consider the impacts, ensure effective and fair implementation, or allow possible scrutiny by Parliament.